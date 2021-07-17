UPJEE 2021: JEECUP Extends Application Deadline for Polytechnic Entrance

The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), which was scheduled to conclude on July 15, has now been extended. According to the latest update, applicants seeking admission to polytechnic courses can apply online till July 25, 2021. They can register via the official website - jeecup.nic.in.

Previously, the deadline for applicants has been extended four times. Now, due to the extension in the application deadline till July 25, the examination dates too will be deferred. The examination council will announce the updated examination dates soon.

As per the guidelines, the details related to JEECUP exam centres, exam times will be mentioned in the admit cards of UPJEE 2021. Candidates can download their JEECUP admit cards, from the UPJEE (Polytechnic) website, 10 days before the examination. For the general category, the application fee is Rs. 300, while for SC, ST, and OBC students the fee is Rs. 200. Along with this, students also need to pay additional bank charges.

UPJEE 2021: How to Apply

If you are willing to apply for the UPJEE 2021 examination, here is a step-by-step guide -

Step 1: Open the official website, that is, jeecup.nic.in on any internet browser

Step 2: A registration link will appear on the homepage, click on it and register with names and contact details

Step 3: Fill in all the details and submit the form

Step 4: You can pay the application fee online via net banking, credit, or debit card

Step 5: Submit the money and for future reference, keep a hard copy

UPJEE 2021 will be held for admissions in polytechnic institutions that are affiliated with the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh. Students aiming to get admission in diploma, post-diploma, postgraduate diploma in Engineering, Technology, and Management courses can sit for this examination. On the basis of the marks gained in the entrance examination, the UPJEE merit list will be prepared. According to the candidate’s position in the merit list, allotment of institution and course for admission in the first year and second year will be done.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here