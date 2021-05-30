UPJEE 2021: Online Application Deadline Further Extended, Know Exam Pattern

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the online application process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 up to June 15. Eligible students can complete their registration by visiting the official website. The online application started on February 26.

The UPJEE is the entrance exam for admission to polytechnic courses in Uttar Pradesh. As per the official website, the exam is likely to be held in the last week of June.

The exam will be held in online mode in selected districts of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates seeking admissions into all state, aided, and private sector polytechnic institutions affiliated to the Council of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh may apply for the exam.

UPJEE 2021: Exam Pattern

The online test will be held for 150 minutes with multiple choice questions (MCQ) in both English and Hindi languages. Each question is allotted four marks and one fourth marks will be deducted for for each incorrect answer.

A mock test will be held before the main exam, the link of which will be available on the official website of JEECUP. It will be replica of the online exam.

The Admit Card can be downloaded from UPJEE website ten days before the commencement of the entrance examination by using the login and password of each candidate.

As per the merit on the basis of entrance examinations, the allocation of institution and course for admission in first year and second year lateral entry will be done through online counseling in a phased manner.

Candidates must note that an individual is allowed to apply for a maximum in three groups - only one application form in Group -A and an application in Group E1 or E2 and one application in the rest of the groups. The candidature will be rejected by the council in case of more than one application form is filled.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here