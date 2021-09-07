JEECUP Releases UPJEE Answer key 2021 at jeecup.nic.in, Know to Raise Objections

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 answer key has been released by Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) at its official website — jeecup.nic.in. The UPJEE 2021 was conducted from August 31 and September 4 in computer-based test mode.

Those who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key now as well as raise objections if any by making a payment of Rs 100 per challenge along with attaching relevant documents to support the stance.

UPJEE JEECUP answer key 2021: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website JEECUP

Step 2. Click on “Question and Answer Challenge Online Examination UPJEE-2021” on the homepage

Step 3. Login using roll number and password

Step 4. The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download the answer key and take a print for further use

UPJEE JEECUP answer key 2021: How to raise objections

Step 1. Click on ‘Complain About Question’ on the homepage of JEECUP.

Step 2. Select the type of complaint

Step 3. Attach relevant document

Step 4. Make the payment of Rs 100 per challenge. Submit

UPJEE JEECUP answer key 2021: How to calculate marks

Candidates can also calculate their probable marks by matching the answer key with the answers they have written. Four marks will be awarded for every right answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Those who clear the exam will get admission in all the aided and private polytechnic institutions, affiliated with Technical Education Council, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. Admissions will be strictly on the basis of merit. Selected candidates will be called for online counselling after the final results are out. Students will then be allocated institutions and courses for admission to first-year and second-year lateral entry across technical colleges in UP.

