1-min read

UPJEE JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020 Released; How to Check Scores at jeecup.nic.in

For Groups A, E1 and E2, the JEECUP 2020 exam was conducted on September 12, 2020, while for Group B to K, it was conducted on September 15, 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 28, 2020, 5:55 PM IST
Representative Image

The UPJEE Polytechnic results 2020 have been released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). The results of both online and offline exams for all groups – A to K – are now available on the official website at jeecup.nic.in. Candidates can use their application number and date of birth to view their results.

Steps to check JEECUP 2020 results -

  • Step 1: Go to the official website at jeecup.nic.in

  • Step 2: Click on the link according to the Group for which you have appeared

  • Step 3: Enter the Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin in their respective fields

  • Step 4: Click on Submit

  • Step 5: Click on the link available to view the result

  • Step 6: Save the result for future requirements

The scorecard will contain the particulars of the candidate, JEECUP Rank and Qualification Status. The counselling process of JEECUP 2020 for admissions will start in October. There is expected to be four rounds of counselling that will be done through online means. The candidates are expected to keep handy their Category certificate, Certificate for proof date of birth, mark sheets of essential qualifications and JEECUP scorecard.

Once the counselling procedure is over, seat allocation in colleges will begin. There are 530 colleges recognised by the state which accept the scores of JEECUP, including Unnati Management College and Technology, Mathura, Gandhi Polytechnic, Muzaffarnagar, SR Group of Institutions, Jhansi, Allahabad College of Engineering and Management, Kaushambi and College of Engineering and Rural Technology, Meerut etc.

In case of any queries, candidates can reach the authorities at Helpdesk Email: jeecuphelp@gmail.com or call them at Toll Free number 1800 180 6589 or landline on 0522-2630667,2630106, 2636589.

Loading