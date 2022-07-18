UPJEE Polytechnic Results 2022 Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, How to Check Score

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will declare the results for UPJEE polytechnic on Monday, July 18. Those who appeared for the exam will be able to check their scores on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates will require their application number and date of birth to access the scores.

According to the latest official information, the results of the state-level entrance examination are going to be announced this evening. The JEECUP result will be released online. Candidates who appeared for the JEECUP entrance exam in a computer-based format which was conducted between June 27 and June 30 can keep their admit cards handy to check scores.

UPJEE JEECUP: How to Check Score

Step 1. To view the JEECUP result scorecard, visit the site jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2. Then scroll down to the section on candidate activity.

Step 3. Now, look for the link ‘JEECUP Result 2022 – Download Scorecard’.

Step 4. Click the link and enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 5. Once the details are submitted, JEECUP Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

JEECUP Polytechnic result 2022: Marking scheme

For each correct answer, candidates will be receiving 4 marks while 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. On July 3, the provisional JEECUP 2022 answer key was released for candidates to raise objections, if any. The authorities have prepared the JEECUP Polytechnic result on the basis of answer keys and objections.

Candidates who pass the exam will have to participate in the counseling process. Those who successfully completed the counseling round will get admission to all the aided and private polytechnic institutions, affiliated with Technical Education Council, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

