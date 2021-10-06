UPMPSP to Release UP Board Improvement Exam Results By October End

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) evaluation process for the class 10 improvement exams will begin from October 9 onwards up till October 12 across 15 centres spread across the state. Hence, the results can be expected by October end. The result of the UP board improvements exam is likely to be released by the end of this month. Nearly, 37,931 students had appeared for the class 10 exams.

Three evaluation centres each under the five regional offices of the state education board will be set up in the districts of Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, and Gorakhpur. The UP class 10 improvement exams began on September 18 and concluded on October 4.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said practicals of the ongoing improvement examinations would be conducted on October 7 and 8. The students who could not appear in the practical exams last time can go to the designated centres, set up at the district headquarters. The government-run schools and the government-aided schools will be established as practical examination centres.

Meanwhile, the improvement exams for class 12 students will conclude on October 6. In total, 41,355 class 12 students have applied for the intermediate improvement exams this time.

The improvement exams are being conducted for the students who are not satisfied with their board exam results and wish to appear for the offline tests. This year, the board has opted alternative assessment method, that is, direct promotion to prepare the board results. As many as 99.53 per cent of students cleared the class 10 exams and 97.88 per cent of students passed the class 12 exam.

Students must note that the improvement exams mark sheet will be considered final and the previous mark sheet will be taken back. A student was allowed to take the improvement exams for any of the subjects or all the subjects as per choice to better their scores. The duration of the improvement exam was two hours and students appearing have not been charged any examination fee.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.