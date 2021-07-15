UPMSP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date: When and Where to Check Score

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the class 10 and 12 result for over 56 lakhs students by this week. This year, nearly 29,94,312 students had registered for UP board class 12 exam and 26,09,501 for class 10 board exams. The board has canceled both the exams this year due to the second wave of Covid-19 and opted for an alternative assessment method to evaluate the students.

The result for class 10 has been prepared on the basis of the 50:50 formula, where 50 per cent weightage is given to the class 9 exam results and 50 per cent to class 10 pre-board exams. UP Board will prepare the class 12 result by giving 50 per cent weightage to class 10 results, 10 per cent to class 12 pre-boards, and 40 per cent to class 11 exam scores.

UPMSP class 10 and 12 board result 2021: When and Where to Check Result

The board is expecting to announce the result anytime soon, while several reports state that the result will be out by today, the board has denied such claims. While the board is yet to announce the exact date and time, it has stated that the results can be expected this week. Students must keep a check on the official website. The board will publish the result for both the classes on the same day on its official portal upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

Once the result is out, students can access it by logging into the UPMSP website using their registered credentials like roll number, roll code, registration number and date of birth. The UPMSP class 10 and 12 results 2021will contain the subject-wise marks scored by the students. One must download and save a copy of it, which will serve as provisional mark sheet.

The students will require to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in total to pass the UPMSP board exam. Last year, 74.64 per cent of students who appeared for UPMSP 12th or UP Board Inter eams had cleared the same while in class 10 the pass percentage was at 83.31 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here