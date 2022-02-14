UPMSP Board Exams 2022: Pre-Boards May Begin In February

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) has made the pre-board examination mandatory before the final board examinations of Class 10 and Class 12. According to reports, the UP Board exams 2022 will likely be conducted from March’s last week to April’s first week.

UPMSP has informed schools about the pre-board examinations by issuing an official notification. UPMSP has not yet released the date sheet for the UP Board exams 2022. However, some instructions have been issued for the schools. The board has decided to conduct the examinations in offline mode as the Covid-19 cases are on the decline in the state. Students must keep checking the official website, upmsp.edu.in, for all the updates related to the UP Board exam.

The UP Board pre-board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted on the exact pattern of board exams, and the school teachers will evaluate the answer sheets. The pre-board examinations may begin in the last week of February. However, the board has given an option to the schools to decide on the schedule as per their convenience as the exams will be held in the schools themselves.

Following a directive from the UPMSP, the Gautam Budh Nagar district education department has been entrusted with collecting the email IDs of students in classes 9 to 12. According to reports, students will soon get information about their exams, admit cards, examination centres, roll numbers, and any other vital information through email, according to reports.

The registration procedure for the UPMSP Class 10, 12 board exams 2022 concluded on December 15. Over 51 lakh students have registered for the UPMSP class 10, 12 board exams 2022.

According to the board, 51,74,583 students have registered for the class 10 and 12 board examinations, with 27,83,742 students applying for class 10 and 23,91,841 students registering for class 12.

Uttar Pradesh’s schools and colleges resumed on Monday, February 7. Physical classes are being held at the schools for students in Classes 9 to 12. All COVID SOPs, such as social distancing and wearing face masks, will be observed, according to an order issued by Awanish Awasthi, assistant chief secretary, home.

