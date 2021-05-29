UPMSP Cancels UP Board Class 10 Exams, Class 12 Exams in July Based on New Pattern

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has canceled the class 10 board exams. Over 29 lakh students who were registered in class 10 will be promoted to class 11 without exams. While the detailed assessment criterion is not yet announced, it expected that students will be assessed based on internal marks including the performance of students in the class 10 pre-boards, and practicals.

There are concerns regarding class 10 students who had failed the class 10 exams last year and had registered to take a re-exam this year. There are about four lakh such students. Since they year students of the previous year batch, they had not appeared for pre-boards this year. There is uncertainty about how the board will assess these students.

Further, the Uttar Pradesh Board will hold exams for class 12 students in the second week of July. For class 12 or UP Board Intermediate students, the board has decided to change the pattern of exams. UP Board class 10 students will have to answer only three questions out of the total of 10 questions asked to them. The duration of the exam will be slashed from three hours to 90 minutes.

This was one of the suggestive modes of holding exams by the centre government. In the meeting headed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it was proposed that boards can either hold exams for all subjects but for the reduced time of 1 hour 30 minutes for each paper or hold exams for only selected subjects.

UP Board had already slashed the syllabus by 30 per cent.

Regarding the class 12 exams, state deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma who also holds the education portfolio has said that the UP Board is ready to conduct exams and has preparations to hold exams without any issues and declare results within a month.

Over 56.03 lakh students have registered to appear in UP Board class 10, 12 board exams this year. Of the total, 26.09,501 students were to appear for class 10 exams while 31,47,793 will be appearing for class 12 exams. UP Board had scheduled to hold class 12 exams from April 24 which were postponed due to UP Panchayat elections. The exams have been postponed at least twice.

