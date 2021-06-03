UPMSP Cancels UP Board Class 12 Exams

The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the UP Board class 12 exams this year. The decision has been taken after the central government announced to cancellation of the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) board exams due to the pandemic.

Following the CBSE exam cancellation on June 1, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had tweeted that the move is in the interest of students, teachers and parents. He welcomed the centre’s decision wholeheartedly and stated that the decision on the UP board exam will also be announced shortly.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने कोविड संक्रमण के दृष्टिगत सीबीएसई की 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा रद्द करने का निर्णय लिया है।यह निर्णय देश भर के छात्रों की स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा की दिशा में बढ़ाया गया महत्वपूर्ण कदम है। सभी छात्रों व अभिभावकों की ओर से आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी का हार्दिक आभार। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 1, 2021

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had scheduled the UP board exam in the second week of July. The UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had announced the same on his social media handle. He also tweeted that the exam dates can also be rescheduled considering the Covid-19 situations prevailing in July. Nearly, 26,10,316 students have registered for Class 12 UP board exams this year.

Earlier, Sharma had said that a decision regarding the state class 12 board exams will be announced soon following a review meeting with UP CM Adityanath. He also welcomed the Centre’s move to cancel the CBSE and CISCE class 12 board exams.

Meanwhile, the UP board has already cancelled the class 10 exam and the students will be promoted to class 11 on the basis of internal assessment and pre-board marks. The results of pre-board and half-yearly exam results have already been submitted by the respective schools on the board’s official website. As per the official statement, this year all the students will be declared pass. Nearly 29.94 lakh students will be promoted to class 11 this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here