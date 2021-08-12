UPMSP Changes UP Board Class 12 Exam Pattern for Board Exams 2022

From the upcoming academic year, the UP Board students will take exams based on a new paper pattern. The question paper will be divided into two sections — Section A will have multiple-choice questions, while section B will have descriptive answer type questions. In section A, a total of 20 MCQ will be asked of one mark each, while section B will have short answer-type and long answer-type questions of 50 marks.

Further, the board had announced a 30% syllabus cut last year which will remain put. For the 2021 batch the exams could not be held due to COVID-19 for any of the classes. This is the first time that the board has released the exam pattern blueprint for classes 9 and 11 as well. The board has taken this decision in the view of Covid-19 as all the students have been promoted to next class without exams.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the model paper for classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 board exams for the academic session 2021-22. The exams will be held in March 2022.

As per the model paper, the exam will be 70 marks and the duration will be of three hours and 15 minutes. These extra 15 minutes will be given to the students to read the question paper.

At present, the model paper for class 9 can be downloaded while the rest of the model paper will be available on the website soon.

Earlier, the UPMSP has released the assessment pattern for the board students. As per the earlier statement, students will be evaluated throughout the year on the basis of monthly tests and internal examinations.

The board will conduct three internal assessments in August, October and January last week for students of Classes 9 and 10 while the pre-board exams will be conducted in February. The marks of these monthly tests of each student will be shared with the Board on a regular basis. The practicals for Classes 11 and 12 will be conducted in two phases in January.

