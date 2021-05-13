UPMSP Expected to Take Final Decision on UP Board Exam Post May 20

The Uttar Pradesh Madhhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the final verdict on the UP Board Exams 2021 by May 20. The state board class 10 and 12 exams were postponed due to the Panchayat elections and the final dates of the same were to be announced after the election results. Considering the recent circumstances where several boards have canceled class 10 exams and will be going ahead only with class 12 boards, the UP Board will have to announce the exam dates as well as whether or not the exams have been cancelled.

If media reports are to be believed, then the announcement would come after May 20. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has reportedly said that they will review the coronavirus situation in the state until May 20 and will decide on the upcoming high school and intermediate exam keeping in mind the welfare of students. The government departments will submit their coronavirus review report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after review. Further course of action will be taken as per the decision of the Chief Minister.

More than 56 lakh students are registered to appear in UP board exams. The UP Board High School (class 10) exams were to go on for 12 working days and conclude on May 25. Similarly, the class 12 exams were to be completed in 15 working days and end on May 28, as per the schedule released earlier.

Meanwhile, the state government has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in view of the coronavirus infections. RV Singh, Special Secretary, Basic Education Department, issued a statement in this regard. It was proposed to postpone TET examinations on behalf of the Secretary of Examination Regulatory Authority, and the Special Secretary further said that TET will be decided at the appropriate time, given the circumstances of the transition.

