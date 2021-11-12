UPMSP UP Board Class 9, 10 Half-Yearly Exams on New Pattern, Marks to be Available Online

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the state board half-yearly exams for classes 9 and 10 in the third week of November. For these classes, it will be the first time the half-yearly exam will be held in a new pattern.

The UP Board will conduct the exam in multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format meaning students will be provided an OMR sheet instead of an answer sheet. The exam for classes 9 and 10 will comprise 70 marks out of which there will be objective questions of 20 marks and the remaining 50 marks will be for subjective questions, as per the official notice of the board. For each correct answer, students will be given one mark. There will be 30 marks for internal assessment as well.

The results for class 9 to 12 is expected to be made available from the second of December. This year, the board will upload the UP board class 10 and 12 half-yearly exam marks online for the first time. The schools affiliated with the state board of education will be required to upload the marks of the examination in December.

Students must note that no change has been made to the marking scheme of Classes 11 and 12 half-yearly, annual as well as pre-board examinations. The marking scheme for these two classes will remain the same as the previous year.

As per the tentative schedule, the final exams for classes 10 and 12 are likely to be conducted in the last week of March 2022. The practical exams of UPMSP 10th and 12th will be held in the last week of February 2022. All the schools are instructed to complete the course by January 15.

This year, more than 51 lakh students have registered to appear for UP board exams 2022. Out of the total, 27.7 lakh students have registered for class 12 exams out of which 14,000 are private candidates, and 23.42 lakh have registered for class 10 out of which 1.14 lakh are private candidates.

