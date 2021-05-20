UPMSP Likely to Take Final Call on UP Board Exams 2021 Today

Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) are expected to hold a meeting today to take their final call on the upcoming board exams. When the UP Board had postponed their board exams earlier, it had said that the officials will review the situation again on May 20. Most of the boards including CBSE, CISCE, NIOS among others have canceled their class 10 boards, however, the UP Board has only postponed the board exams for both classes 10 and 12.

There are speculations that the UP Board too in line with other boards announce the cancelation of high school or class 10 board exams. The speculations got heated after reports surfaced that the UPMSP has asked schools to submit the pre-board marks. For boards where 10th exams are canceled, assessment is based on internal marking including pre-boards.

Experts have also suggested that conducting exams in such a situation for over 29 lakh students is not a feasible option. It has also been said that that if exams are conducted at a later stage the admission process for class 11 will be delayed, leading to more pressure on students. A final decision on the evaluation for class 10 students will be announced in the meeting. Further, clarity regarding what is to be done in terms of evaluation of candidates who have registered for class 12 is also expected.

Originally the UP board exams were to take place from April 24, but due to the clash of dates with the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections they were postponed to May 8. However, by the time of this revised the coronavirus situation had worsened and the decision to postpone the exam was taken by the government. 56,03,813 candidates have registered for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here