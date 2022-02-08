UPMSP Makes Pre-boards Mandatory, UP Board Inter, High School Exams Likely in March

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the pre-board exams for classes 10 and 12. The board has directed all schools affiliated with it to hold the pre-board exams mandatorily after physical classes reopened in the state on February 7. The board has also directed the schools to conduct the UP pre-board exams on the same pattern as the final board exams to help students familiarise with the exam pattern.

The exam dates for the pre boards are yet to be confirmed by the board. The UP board authorities are expected to release their datesheet in the first week of March. The answer sheets of the exam will be checked by the teachers of the respective schools. If reports are to be believed then UP board exams will begin on March 24.

The final exams will be held after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are conducted. The polls are scheduled to be held from February 10 to March 7. Hence, the UP board exams 2022 are likely to commence from the last week of March or the first week of April. This year, the exams will be conducted in offline mode. The board will issue the admit card for the 10th and 12th board exams after releasing the final exam datesheet.

This year, almost 52 lakh students have registered for the UP board exam. Out of the total registered students, about 28 lakh students have registered for class 10 board exams and around 24 lakh students are set to appear for class 12 board exams.

Several students had taken to social media platforms demanding the cancellation of board exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the UP board has mentioned that there will be no postponement in the exam schedule. Once released, the board exam datesheet will be available on the official website of the board - upmsp.edu.in.

