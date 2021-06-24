Board Exam Results: State-wise List for Class 10, 12 Result Date, Evaluation Criteria

Supreme Court has asked all state boards to announce their results by July 31. CBSE and CISCE had already given a deadline till July-end to announce the class 10 and 12 results. Since most of the boards have cancelled their exams for classes 10 and 12, the evaluation will be based on special criteria decided by the individual boards. For most boards, this means, past two to three years of academic performance of a student club with internal assessment.

Here is a deeper look at how each board is assessing students and when can one expect their results -

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to release the result for class 10 and 12 students soon. The board has already submitted the assessment method to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June 20. UP Board class 10 result will be prepared by giving 50 per cent weightage to the marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent to the marks obtained in class 10 pre-boards. While Result for class 12, UP board will prepare result by giving a weightage of 50 per cent to class 10 result, 40 per cent of the Class 11th result, and 10 per cent of the Class 12 pre-board result. Last year, the result was declared on June 27.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is yet to announce the evaluation criteria for the class 10 and 12 students. As per the CBSE’s order, MPBSE and other boards will have to finalise their decision and announce the evaluation scheme within 10 days.

Punjab: The Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the class 12 result by the end of July. The Board will follow the evaluation criteria opted by CBSE, which means students will be evaluated on the basis of the 30:30:40 formula. The 30 per cent weightage will be given to the theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects in class 10, 30 per cent weightage will be given to pre-board and practical examination of class 11 and 40 per cent to pre-board and practical marks of Class 12.

Assam: Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to declare the final results of both the classes 10 and 12 by July 30. The board might opt for the evaluation criteria developed by CBSE, however, the detailed evaluation criteria is not out yet and is expected soon.

Tripura: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) had cancelled the board examinations considering the safety of the students. The board will announce the class 10 and 12 results by July 31.

West Bengal: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will release the Madhyamik and High School results 2021 in July. The council has asked schools to submit the Class 10 Madhyamik scores by June 23. Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of 50:50 formula, which means 50 per cent of Class 9 result and 50 per cent of Class 10 formative assessment while class 12 result will be based on 40 per cent weightage to the best of four subjects in class 10 and 60 per cent weightage to the class 11 theory exam.

Odisha: Odisha will be announcing results for the class 10 or Madhyama students tomorrow - June 25. Results will be based on class 9 half-yearly and annual exams and class 10 second, third, and fourth practice test exams. The class 9 marks will have weightage of 40 per cent.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) classes 10 and 12 results will be declared within 45 days, the Rajasthan Board said in an official notice on June 23. Thus, the RBSE is expected to declare their results by July-end of August first week. For Rajasthan board class 10 students, as much as 45 per cent of the total weightage will be given to final marks obtained by a student in class 8 while the marks obtained in class 9 will have a weightage of 25 per cent, and 10 per cent marks will be given to class 10 internal marks. For class 12, class 10 and 11 mark will get 30 and 40 per cent weightage respectively while class 12 internals will get 20 per cent weightage.

Meanwhile, Mizoram has declared the Class-12 Board examinations result on Friday, June 19. In total, 87.80 per cent of the students had passed the examination, as per the official statement. The MBSE class 12 board examination was held offline under strict COVID-19 protocols in April.

