UPMSP Ready to Conduct UP Board Exams 2021, Will Declare Result Within a Month Post Boards: Deputy CM

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj is ready to hold class 10 and 12 board exams, informed Dinesh Sharma deputy CM and education minister Uttar Pradesh. He said that all preparations are in place and the state board is awaiting a nod from the central government. “We are ready to conduct board exams. UP Board will conduct exams and declare results within a month," said Sharma. He further added that with all measures put in place the state board is unlikely to face any difficulties in conducting the class 10 and 12 board exams.

The UP state minister was part of the high-level meeting held by the Centre govt today to discuss the roadmap for the Board exams. While the meeting has remained inconclusive with several states including Delhi and Maharashtra seeking an alternative mode of assessment. Sources claim that the overwhelming response was still to hold exams. Even while concluding the meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said, “priority is to conduct all exams safely".

UP Board had postponed both class 10 and 12 board exams. The final dates of the exams are awaited. The state board had recently sought marks obtained by pre-board exams which lead to speculations that like other states, UP too will be canceling 10th board exam and declaring the result based on internal assessment, however, an official statement is awaited on the same.

UP Board had scheduled to hold class 12 exams from April 24 which were postponed due to UP Panchayat elections. It was later decided to hold UP Board exams along with that of CBSE. Over 56 lakh students will be appearing for UP Board class 10 and 12 exams. This year, a total of 29,94,312 students registered to appear for UP Board 10th exams and 26,09,501 have registered to appear for UP Board 12th exams. This year, the UP Board exams will be held on a syllabus which is slashed by 30 per cent due to the loss of instructional hours.

