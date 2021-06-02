UPMSP Reconsiders Holding UP Board Class 12 Exams, Final Decision Soon

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is reconsidering holding UP Board class 12 board exams. UP Deputy Chief Minister, Dinesh Sharma said that a decision regarding the state class 12 board exams will be announced soon. A meeting with UP chief minister, Yogi Adityanath would be conducted after which the final conclusion will be reached.

Sharma who had earlier said that UP board is ready to hold board exams and announce results within a month has now welcomed the CBSE and CISCE’s decision to cancel class 12 board exams.

State boards are expected to follow the CBSE and CISCE route and opt for alternative methods to prepare results for class 12 boards. The Haryana government has also decided to cancel the Class 12 exams, state education minister Kanwar Pal said on Tuesday. He said, “We have also decided to cancel the Class 12 board exams in the state which were to be conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education."

While cancelling the CBSE board exams, PM Modi said, that the “Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth," adding that the health and safety of students is a priority and there no compromise should be made on that.

He also said that those students not happy with the marks, can opt to sit for the exams later at a conducive time. Meanwhile, CBSE would be preparing a “well-defined objective criteria" in a “time-bound manner" to assess the students. It is likely that the result will be prepared based on the marks obtained by students in the pass three years, that is, class 9, 10 and 11. However, any conclusion is to be reached.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here