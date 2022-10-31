UPMSP Releases UP Board Class 10th Exam 2023 Model Question Papers

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10 board exam 2023 model question papers. Students who will appear in the Class 10 board exam can check and download the model question paper through the official website– upmsp.edu.

These sample papers are as per new format. Earlier the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) informed that it will introduce several changes in the syllabus of classes 9 to 11 from 2023. As per the new exam pattern, multiple-choice questions or MCQs will be included in the UP board class 10 exam, while internships will be introduced for classes 9 and 11 students. Further, there will be a focus on linking Sanskrit with technology in the school syllabus. The board will make the changes in the syllabus starting next academic year.

Sample papers for mathematics, science, home science, Hindi, science, social science, computer, agriculture, and more subjects have been issued. Students can use these to practice for upcoming board exams.

Model paper PDFs are available for a majority of subjects. For the remaining subjects of Class 10 and subjects of Classes 9, 11, and 12, the board is likely to publish model paper in the coming weeks, media reports claim.

UP Board 2023 Model Question Paper: How to Check?

Step 1. Visit the website – upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Model Paper’ link.

Step 3. It will take you to the page where you can download the latest UP board sample papers of class 10.

Step 4. Click on the download link subject-wise and save the pdf files on your device.

Step 5. Students can also take a printout of the UPMSP sample papers for class 10 for quick access.

The Class 10 exams are expected to be administered by the Uttar Pradesh Board in March 2023. The board is also anticipated to announce the date and timing for the UP board exam 2023 in the coming months. As soon as the board exam schedule is posted on UPMSP’s official website, students can check it out and download it.

A total of 58,78,448 kids applied for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year, with 31,16,458 students applying for Class 10 and 27,50,871 children applying for Class 12. Of the 31,16,458 kids that applied for the UP Board Class 10 test, 31,06,156 are regular applicants, and 10,302 are private applicants.

