UPMSP to Hold UP Board Improvement Exams for Class 10, 12 in September, Check Schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct improvements for students who are not satisfied with marks obtained in class 10 and 12 results or those who have not been promoted by results announced without exams can also apply for the exams. The compartmental cum improvement exams are scheduled to be held between September 18 and October 6.

The board exams were cancelled this year by the Uttar Pradesh board in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The results were prepared on the basis of new evaluation criteria. As many as 99.53 per cent of students cleared the class 10 exams and 97.88 per cent of students passed the class 12 exam.

For class 12 students, there class 10, 11 final marks and 12 pre-board marks were considered while for class 10 students, the marks obtained by them in class 9 finals and 10th pre boards were taken into account. As a result, many students who had prepared for the board exams were unable to sit for the exam,

For the next academic year, that is, 2021-22, UPMSP will hold the board exams in 2022 in a new pattern. Question paper will be divided into two sections. While Section A will have multiple-choice questions, section B will feature descriptive answer-type questions. The first section will have a total of 20 MCQ and section B will have a total of 50 marks. The board has also reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent.

