UPMSP to Hold UP Board Inter English Exam Again on April 13 After Question Paper Leak

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had canceled the class 12 English exam which was scheduled to be conducted on March 30. The cancellation was done on account of a question paper leak. The Board has set a new date for the examination which will now be held on April 13.

The cancellation of class 12 English exam was announced in 24 districts after the question paper – series 316ED and 316EI – of the second shift were leaked. The question paper was leaked in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. Following this, the cancellation of the examination was announced in 24 districts namely – Ballia, Agra, Varanasi, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Gonga, Pratapgarh, Chitrakoot, Lalitpur, Kanpur Dehat, Etah, Baghpat, Badaun, Azamgarh, Sitapur, Unnao, Halaun, Mahoba, Shahjahanpur, Shamli, and Ghaziabad. Apart from the mentioned districts, the examination was held as scheduled.

The reports of the leak at the Ballia district were investigated and confirmed, post which, the decision to cancel the examination was taken. Following this, and taking prompt action, the Uttar Pradesh Board Examination suspended Brajesh Mishra, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Ballia. In addition, a Special Task Force (STF) was appointed to investigate and reach the roots of the matter.

Advertisement

The paper leak incident occurred amid heavy and strict preparations by the Uttar Pradesh Board to control cheating and curb the use of unfair means while appearing for the board examinations. As per reports, almost three lakh CCTV cameras were installed in various examination centres to put a stop to cheating in examinations.

The UP Board Class 12 Exams commenced on March 24 and are scheduled to continue till April 12. The exams are being conducted in two shifts – Morning: 8 AM to 11:15 AM and Evening: 2 PM to 5:15 PM. As per the data, a total of 24,11,035 students have registered and are appearing for the exams.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.