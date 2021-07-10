UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date: Know When and Where to Check Marks

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare class 10 and class 12 results by July 15. The board is yet to announce an official date, however, reports claim that the result is almost ready and will be declared within five days. Once released it will be available at upmsp.edu.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in, upresults.nic.in

as well as news18.com.

This year, like most boards, UPMSP too will be declaring results based on special criteria. In absence of exams, no merit list will be released this year hence no toppers will be announced for either of the classes. In UP Board as many as 56 lakh students will be getting their results next week. A total of 56,04,628 students registered for the UP Board exams including 29.4 lakh class 10 students and 26.10 lakh class 12 students.

To pass the exam, students need to get at least 35 per cent marks. While some boards including Maharashtra, Telangana have decided to not fail any student this year and give the minimum passing marks to all students by giving grace marks to those missing the minimum bar, the UP Board is yet to make any such announcement.

As per the board, Class 12 students will get marks based on their class 10 and class 9 performance. Of the total marks, 50 per cent weightage will be given to the class 10 board exams, 10 per cent to pre-boards held in class 12 and 40 per cent will be for class 11 exams. For the calculation of class 10 marks, 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 9, the remaining 50 per cent will be given to the class 10 pre-boards.

Last year, 74.64 per cent of students cleared UP Board class 12 exams. In 2019, the pass percentage was 79.2 per cent. In class 10 the pass percentage was at 83.31 per cent in 2020, up from 80.07 per cent in 2019.

