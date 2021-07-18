UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Results Expected This Week, Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the class 10 and 12 results this week. More than 56 lakhs students have registered for the exams this year with nearly 29,94,312 students for class 12 and 26,09,501 for class 10 board exams.

The UP board canceled the exams earlier due to the second wave of Covid-19. Earlier it was speculated that the results would be published on July 15, however, the board denied that and said the results will be released this week. The board is yet to announce the exact dates for the results. The Supreme Court had earlier directed all state boards to announce the class 12 results by July 31. After the results for 10th and 12 students are declared, they can check the result on official portals — upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

Likely most other boards, UPMSP has devised an alternative assessment method to evaluate the students that internals and pre board exam marks. For class 10 students, their marks will be calculated on the basis of the 50:50 formula, that is, 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 exam results and 50 per cent to class 10 pre-board exams. For class 12 students, 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 results, 10 per cent to class 12 pre-boards, and 40 per cent to class 11 exam final marks.

A 11-member committee was formed to prepare the evaluation process. Students will have to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and in total to pass the exams. Those candidates not satisfied with the board results can opt for the written exams to be held at a later date.

Last year, 74.64 per cent of students of class 12th had passed the board exams while for class 10, 83.31 per cent cleared the exams.

