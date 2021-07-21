UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2021 Soon: Know How Will Marks be Calculated

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the Class 10 board result this month. Once the results are released, the candidates who have registered for the exam can check it on the official website of UPMSP. This year due to the second wave of coronavirus the board was not able to conduct the exams.

The students who had registered for the UP Board Class 10 exam will be evaluated through a 50:50 formula — 50 per cent weightage will be given to the marks obtained in Class 9 and the remaining 50 per cent to the marks scored by candidates in class 10 pre-board exams. Students will have to get atleast 33 per cent in each subject and in aggregate to pass the exams.

Those candidates not satisfied with the board results can opt for the written exams that will be held after the pandemic situation normalises and will be notified by the UP board later.

Earlier, the board was expected to declare both the class 10, 12 results by July 15. In 2021, over 29 lakh students had registered for the class 10 board examination. An 11-member committee was formed to prepare the evaluation process.

Last year, 27,72,656 candidates had appeared for the UP Board Class 10 exam and 23,09,802 students had passed, taking the pass percentage of the exam to 83.31 per cent. The pass percentage for girls was 87.29 per cent while the same for boys was 79.88 per cent. In 2020, the class 10 board exams were conducted between February 18 and March 3.

