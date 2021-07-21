UPMSP UP Board Exams 2021: No Merit List, Aspirants May Lose on Scholarship

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be releasing the class 10 and 12 board exams soon. However, this year, the board will not release the merit list for toppers. Every year, on the basis of the merit list, candidates are awarded scholarships and several other benefits to the toppers although this year, many meritorious students may be deprived of these benefits.

It is yet to be seen how these scholarships will now be awarded. The roads which are built in the name of the toppers of high school and intermediate exams will also be cancelled. The UP government had started to build the road on the names of toppers four years ago.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has earlier announced that there will be no merit list for the students of classes 10 and 12 as board exams have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the students are being promoted through an alternative assessment mode. Over 56 lakh students are awaiting their results.

The board has already released the marking scheme for both classes 10 and 12. Students who had registered for the class 12 exam will be assessed on the basis of the 50-40-10 formula. Out of total 100 marks, 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 score, 40 per cent weightage will be given to class 11 (half-yearly or final exam), and 10 per cent to Class 12 pre-boards exams.

Class 10 students will be evaluated on a 50-50 formula which means 50 per cent marks will be given on the basis of class 9 results and 50 per cent to class 10 pre-boards exams marks. The students who will not be satisfied with their results can take the special exam at a later date. The details regarding the class 10 and 12 special exams will be published in due course of time.

