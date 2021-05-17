UPMSP Yet to Release UP Board Exams Schedule, Datesheet Viral on Social Media is Fake

A fake schedule of revised Class 12 and Class 10 Uttar Pradesh board exams have been doing the rounds. The Uttar Pradesh Madhhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has has warned students regarding the same. In an official notification issued by the UP Board, it said, “The general public is informed that the time table related to conducting high school and intermediate examinations of the year 2021 between June 5, 2021 and June 25, 2021 circulating on WhatsApp on May 17, 2021 is absolutely fake."

Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary, Education Council Uttar Pradesh has told media that action will be taken against those who have made such fake information viral.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had postponed the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. Board authorities are yet to decide on the fate of the board exams - whether to hold them a later date or cancel the exams. At the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a decision was also taken to extend the closure of schools.

Previously, the UPMSP was expected to announce the final verdict on the UP Board Exams by May 20. Later, the state board exams of class 10 and 12 postponed due to the Panchayat elections as well as due to the ongoing pandemic.

More than 56 lakh students had registered to appear in UP board exams. This was the first time the board exams were postponed by the UP government this year due to the pandemic.

Several state boards as well as CBSE, CISCE have cancelled the Class 10 exams but are yet to take a final decision on Class 12 exams. Students have demanded cancellation of the CBSE board exams and have taken to Twitter seeking the same with the hashtags #modiji_cancel12thboards and #CancelExamsSaveStudents.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is conducting a meeting with state education secretaries regarding fate of Class 12 Board Exams, online education and NEP 2020.

