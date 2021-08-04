UPNHM Recruitment 2021: Registrations Begin for 797 CHO Posts

UPNHM Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UPNHM) has announced 797 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officers (CHO). The registration process for this contractual post has been made available on the official website, upnrhm.gov.in. Those eligible and interested can apply till August 17.

UPNHM Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age: All aspiring for the post must ensure that they are below the age of 35 as of August 17, 2021.

Education: Only those who have completed post-Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) courses with an integrated curriculum of the Certificate in Community Health for Nurses from any recognised college or university or candidates who have a degree in B.Sc. (Nursing) course with an integrated curriculum of the Certificate in Community Health for Nurses can apply for this post. Furthermore, the applicant must also be registered with the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council and should have their certificate regarding the same.

UPNHM Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

To apply for this vacancy released by UPNHM, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for UPNHM’s official website upnrhm.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, you will see an updates section. Under the column,look for a hyperlink that reads ‘Application Form submission for CHO advertisement dated 08.07.2021 (July 28, 2021)’ and click it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will have to login using your credentials. If you don’t have an account on the portal, click on the register now hyperlink and create your account by using your email ID and choosing a password. Once done, go back to the page and use your details for logging in

Step 4: The application form for the post of Community Health Officers by UPNHM will open. Fill the form with all relevant details and attach all documents asked for

Step 5: Once done, hit on the submit button and take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here