UPPCL APS Recruitment 2021: Applications to Begin from March 3, Details Here

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for four posts of Additional Private Secretary (APS). All the candidates having a minimum of three years of work experience with a Bachelor degree in any discipline can apply online for these posts at upenergy.in. Online applications for these posts will be accepted from March 3 onwards. The last date for application submission is March 24. The dates of UPPCL recruitment examination have not been announced yet, however, according to the released notification, the recruitment examination is likely to be conducted in April 2021.

UPPCL APS Recruitment 2021: EligibilityOnly those candidates who have a Bachelor degree from a recognized university can apply to these posts. Also, one should have at least three years of work experience in the relevant field.

UPPCL APS Recruitment 2021: Age LimitThe minimum age of the candidate applying for these posts should be 21 years and maximum age should be 40 years. According to the rules, age relaxation will be given to the candidates of reserved category.

UPPCL APS Recruitment 2021: Application FeeCandidates of General / EWS / OBC category applying for these posts will have to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee, however, SC / ST candidates will have to pay Rs 700 as application fee.

The UPPCL application fee can be paid through debit card, credit card or net banking. Candidates can also submit an e-challan.

How to apply for UPPCL APS Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upenergy.in between March 3 and March 24, 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.The final selection of the applicants will be based on their scores obtained in the written test and typing test.