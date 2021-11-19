UPPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment Open for 173 Posts, Salary Rs 44,900

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, UPPCL, has begun the online registration process for the recruitment of Junior Engineer posts. A total of 173 vacancies have been announced. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official site of UPPCL on upenergy.in.

The application process began on November 12, will continue till December 2. Through this recruitment drive, UPPCL will be filling 173 Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical posts under the Electrical and Mechanical (E&M) cadre under UPPCL and its DISCOMS, TRANSCO.

UPPCL recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Applicants should be diploma holders in electrical engineering. Candidate should be between the age of 18- 40 years.

UPPCL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website of UPPCL- upenergy.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Vacancy/Results” link .

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen. Click on the link of advertisement of the Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical.

Step 4: On the next page,read the instructions and register yourself.

Step 5: Create login ID and password. Fill the required details in the application form and upload documents.

Step 6: Pay the online application fee and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 7: You can download the confirmation page. Take a print out to keep a hard copy of the application form for future references.

To apply, the candidate can to the link at — https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/74079/Instruction.html

UPPCL recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates of unreserved/EWS/OBC category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 1180. Applicants from SC/ST category will have to fee the application fee of Rs 826. PwD category candidates will have to pay Rs 12 as application form.

UPPCL recruitment 2021: Exam

According to UPPCL, the tentative date for the exam is the second week of January 2022. The Computer Based Test (CBT) examination will be conducted at Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Meerut cities.

UPPCL recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will be paid as per the 7th pay commission (Pay Matrix Level-7; Rs 44,900). UPPCL has said that dearness and other allowances will be admissible as per rules.

