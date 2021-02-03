UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Begins for Junior Engineer Posts, Apply at upenergy.in

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL), Lucknow, has started the online application process for the post of Trainee Junior Engineer for Civil Engineers. Direct recruitment is being made to the posts of Trainee Junior Engineer. All the interested candidates can apply from February 3 onwards. The last date to fill the application form February 23. As any as 21 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can apply online at upenergy.in.All the candidates applying for the post of UPPCL Junior Engineer (Trainee) should be having Diploma in Civil Engineering. Successful candidates would be called for an online test likely in the fourth week of March 2021.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Commencement of online application: February 3, 2021

Last date for application: February 23, 2021

Last date to pay fees: February 23, 2021

Last date for submission of application fees via SBI Challan: February 25, 2021

Tentative date of exam: Fourth week of March 2021

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit at upenergy.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Vacancy/Result’ section.

Step 3: On the new window, click on the link that reads: ‘Apply’ against the subject ‘Apply Online For The Post The Of ''Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil" Against Advt.01/Vsa/2021/Je/Civil’.

Step 4: A new window will be open with instructions on how to fill up the online form. After reading all the instruction, check the ‘I Agree’ box and click on ‘Start’.

Step: Login with username and password sent to you on your registered email ID. Click on ‘Already Registered Candidates - Click Here To Login’ on the same page.

Step 5: Fill all the mandatory information required to complete the online application.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Total Posts: 21

General: 10 Posts

Economically Weaker Class (EWS): 2 Posts

OBC: 5 Posts

SC: 4 Posts

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Unreserved, EWS and OBC of Uttar Pradesh: Rs 1,000

SC, ST category candidates of Uttar Pradesh: Rs 700

Candidates from other states except for Uttar Pradesh (irrespective of class): Rs 1,000

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates’ age applying for the post of UPPCL Junior Engineer (Trainee) for Civil Engineering should in between 18 to 40 years.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Salary of selected candidates for the post of UPPCL Junior Engineer (Trainee) for Civil Engineering will be Rs 44,900 as per seventh pay commission.