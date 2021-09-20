UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Graduates are Invited to Apply for 240 Vacancies

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has announced 240 vacancies for the post of assistant accountant. Candidates can apply through the official website, upenergy.in between October 8 to 28.

The candidate must be between the age of 21 and 40. Those who have a bachelor’s degree in commerce from a recognised university in India will be eligible for the post. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

UPPCL recruitment 2021: Category-wise break up of posts

— Unreserved: 109

— EWS: 24

— OBC: 56

— SC: 48

— ST: 03

UPPCL recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official UPPCL website

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, you will see assistant accountant ‘Vacancy/Results’ tab

Step 3: A new page will open where you will find a hyperlink related to the post. Click on it

Step 4: The application form will open on a new page. Fill in all your details and attach all relevant documents

Step 5: Pay the fees and hit the submit tab

Step 6: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page for your future reference

UPPCL recruitment 2021: Application fee

For candidates belonging to the general, OBC, EWS category, they will have to pay Rs 1180, SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 826 and physically handicapped candidates will have to make a payment of Rs 12. The payment can be made through net banking, e-challan, debit card, or credit card.

The exam is likely to be held at centres in Lucknow, Meerut, Agra and Varanasi. All aspirants must keep a regular check on the website as the hall ticket for the exam will be released there. Any candidate who has queries related to exam or application details can write to helpdeskasstt.621@gmail.com.

