UPPCL Assistant Accountant Recruitment: 209 Posts on Offer, Know How to Apply

The online application process for Assistant Accountant positions at Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) began on November 8. Candidates who are interested can apply through the website – upenergy.in.

The last date for submitting the application form is November 28. The examination to shortlist applicants is scheduled for the second week of January 2023.

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Recruitment: Vacancy

Under this recruitment drive, a total of 209 positions will be filled, out of which 92 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 51 vacancies are for the OBC category, 20 vacancies are for the EWS, 41 vacancies are for SC, and 5 vacancies are for the ST category.

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Recruitment: Eligibility

Age limit: The minimum age of a candidate should be at least 21 years and the maximum age should not be more than 40 years.

Educational Qualification: In order to be eligible for the recruitment, candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognized university/ deemed university (established by an Act of the Central or State Government).

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Recruitment: Steps to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, upenergy.in.

Step 2. From the homepage, select “Vacancy/Results.”

Step 3. Following that, click the apply link next to the ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT posts.

Step 4. Register and complete the application.

Step 5. Attach documents, pay the fee, and submit the form.

Step 6. Download and print the form for future use.

Candidates applying for the position of UPPCL Assistant Accountant must pay an application fee. The fee for candidates belonging to the SC/ST categories is Rs 826, whereas the fee for candidates from other categories is Rs 1,180. For more details aspirants are advised to check out the official notification shared by the UPPCL on its portal.

