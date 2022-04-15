UPPRPB Releases UP Police SI Result 2021: How to Check Merit List, Cut-off Marks

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Lucknow has released the result for the UP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) written examination 2021. Candidates can check their results through the official website of UPPRPB - uppbpb.gov.in.

The UPPRPB conducted the UP Police SI written exam from November 12 to December 2 in online mode. The exam was conducted to fill a total of 9534 vacant posts. These include 9027 posts of Sub-Inspector, 484 posts of Platoon Commander, and 23 posts of Fire Services Second Officer.

The board has now released the list of selected candidates who qualified for the UP Police SI exam 2021. The list is arranged in ascending order of the registration number of candidates and can be viewed online.

The cut-off marks for the UP SI written exam have also been announced by the UPPRPB. The cut-off marks for general category candidates are 302.09405, for EWS category candidates are 285.56168 and for OBC category candidates the cut-off marks are 287.51425. For candidates belonging to the SC category, the cut-off marks are 260.14439 and for ST category candidates, it is 223.33388.

Candidates selected after the written examination will be eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process. Qualified candidates will be now required to go through the Physical Standard Test (PST) and document verification.

UPPRPB Releases UP Police SI Result: How to check result

Step – 1 Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), uppbpb.gov.in

Step – 2 On the homepage, click on the direct link for UP Sub-Inspector written examination result.

Step – 3 Now, open the pdf file containing the merit list.

Step – 4 Search either using your registration number or roll number.

UPPRPB has also uploaded the answer key for the UP Police SI 2021 written exam. To view the answer key, candidates can visit the official website of UPPRPB and click on the direct link given on the homepage.

