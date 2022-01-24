UPPSC 2022 Exams Calendar Out, PCS Main 2021 Postponed to March 23

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam calendar for as many as 19 recruitment exams of 2022. The exams will be conducted between March and December this year. The calendar can be accessed and downloaded from the official website of the commission at uppsc.up.nic.in. However, all the exam dates are tentative. It must be noted here that in some circumstances, the dates of listed exams could be shifted, official notice read.

As per the official notification, amidst the rising Covid-19 cases, the UPPSC has postponed the proposed combined state/ upper subordinate services (PCS) main exam 2022. The exam that was going to happen from January 28 to 31 will now be conducted from March 23 to 27.

The decision to postpone the UPPCS Main exam has been taken due to the increasing cases of corona infection, as per the official notice. The move came after several UPPSC aspirants were demanding the postponement of the main examination, citing a rise in Covid cases.

The combined state/upper subordinate services PCS (prelims) exam 2022, will be held on June 12. The exam for the programmer grade 2, computer operator grade B, prabandhak (system) pariksha 2021, and pravakta (male/female) Rajkiya inter college main exam 2020, the tests will be conducted between March 5 and 13, 2022.

While, the assistant professor, Rajkiya inter college screening test 2020 will be held on March 15. The Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Range Forest Officer (RFO) exam will be conducted on April 3.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has also released the exam calendar for 2022-23 on the official website at ibps.in.The tentative exam dates of RRB, PSB, clerk, assistant officers, probationary officers, specialist officers, and officers have been announced. There will be a single registration window for both the preliminary and main exam.

