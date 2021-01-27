UPPSC ACF RTO 2018 Recruitment Exam: Final Merit List Declared for 92 Vacancies

The final merit list for the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) 2018 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The results are available on the official UPPSC website http://uppsc.up.nic.in/. The UPPSC ACF RTO 2018 recruitment exam was conducted for 16 vacancies for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest and for 76 vacancies for Range Forest Officer. In all, 92 vacancies have been filled via the UPPSC ACF RTO 2018 recruitment exam. If you are a candidate of the UPPSC ACF RTO 2018 exam, you can take the following steps to check the final merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website http://uppsc.up.nic.in/

Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, under the option Information Bulletin, you will find the link titled ‘LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN A.C.F./R.F.O. EXAM 2018.’ Click on this

Step 3: When you click on the link, a PDF file will open. The final merit list has the candidate’s name, roll number and category

Step 4: Check if your name and roll number is present in the final merit list

Step 5: Download the merit list of the UPPSC ACF RTO 2018 recruitment exam. Take a print out for future reference

Candidates can check the list till February 25 and the final merit list will not be visible after the given date.

The results of the UPPSC ACF RTO 2018 main exam was declared in December 2020. After clearing the preliminary exam, around 21,000 people appeared for the main exam. As many as 294 candidates were called for an interview based on their score in the main exam. However, as per the notification 25 candidates did not appear for the interview. Out of the 92 candidates selected for the post of ACF and RTO, 18 are women.