UPPSC APO 2018 Exam Marks Sheet, Cuff-off Declared; Check Here for More Details

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the marks sheet and cut-off for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer examination 2018 on their website http://uppsc.up.nic.in/. The final result for the UPPSC Asst Prosecution Officer 2018 exam was declared in December 2020. The department has now released the cut off and marks sheet of the candidates who appeared for the UPPSCAPO 2018 exam on Thursday, February 18. Both the marks sheet and cut-off of the UPPSC APO 2018 exam will be visible on the website for one week till Thursday February 25, 2021.

Here are the steps that the UPPSC APO 2018 exam candidates can take to view their marks sheet and cut-off:

Step 1: Visit the website http://uppsc.up.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a section ‘Activity Dashboard.’ Scroll down in the section to find the option ‘marks sheet :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD marks sheet & CUTOFF FOR ADVT. NO. A-5/E-1/2018, ASSISTANT PROSECUTION OFFICER EXAMINATION-2018. Click on this

Step 3: A new tab will open. Enter your credentials like the registration number, date of birth and verification code. Now click on proceed

Step 4: Once you login to the page, download the marks sheet and cut-off

Step 5: Take a print out of both the document for future reference

You can also click on the direct link and enter your credentials to view and download your marks sheet and cut-off. As per the notification of the UPPSC APO exam released in 2018, the exam was conducted for 17 vacancies. There were three stages of exams, namely, prelims, mains and interview.

The UPPSC APO 2018 mains exam was held on November 5, 2020 after which the shortlisted candidates appeared for the interview round on December 4, 2020. The final result of the UPPSC APO 2018 exam was declared in December 2020. Finally, the commission has issued the marks sheet and cut-off for all the candidates who appeared for the exam.