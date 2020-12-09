UPPSC APO Final Exam Result 2018 Declared at uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) result 2018 on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam are advised to visit the official website and check their results online.

According to the official site of the commission uppsc.up.nic.in/CandidateHomePage.html, the results will be available on the website till January 1, 2021.

The service commission of Uttar Pradesh had announced the APO Mains exam result on November 5. After this an interview was conducted for the shortlisted candidates. The UPPSC has now published the final list of selected applicants. A total of 17 candidates have been included in the list as opposed to the 17 vacancies in the department. However, the appointment is not final as of yet. All the selected candidates need to submit the required documents and get them verified to move ahead in the recruitment process.

As per the published list, 10 out of the total 17 candidates belong to the unreserved category. While three candidates belong to the Scheduled Castes (SC), four are from Other BAckward Classes (OBC). The official notice mentioned that the board had selected 54 candidates for the interview on the basis of the results of the Mains exam. While one applicant did not appear for the interview, the process was held for 53 candidates and from them a final list of 17 candidates has been published. These shortlisted applicants are provisionally selected.

Follow these steps to check the UPPSC APO exam result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads: ‘APO Result 2018’ on the homepage

Step 3: A notice will appear on the screen that contains the names of the selected candidates

\The UPPSC also mentioned that it will be uploading the mark sheets and cut-off marks of the candidates soon. Applicants are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.