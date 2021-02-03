UPPSC BEO DV 2021 Schedule Released At uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Now

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC BEO DV 2021 on its official website. All the candidates who have qualified the UPPSC BEO Mains 2021 exam can now download the result through the official website of UPPSC- www.uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC BEO DV 2021 will be conducted between February 8 and February 10. The admit card of UPPSC BEO DV 2021 will be uploaded on the official website on February 4. All the candidates who have qualified must download their admit card through the official website.

All the candidates will be required to appear for the document verification round along with a set of original documents as well as a set of photocopy.

As per the instructions given by the authorities, all the candidates who will be appearing in UPPSC BEO DV 2021 exam are not required to carry unnecessary or prohibited items during the document verification round. All candidates will have to strictly follow all the required COVID-19 norms during the documents verification round.

No candidates shall be allowed to enter the examination hall without prior thermal scanning and sanitization of hands.

How and where to download UPPSC BEO DV 2021 Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.Step 2: On the homepage, click on the links that reads: “UPPSC BEO DV 2021 Admit Card”. Candidates will be redirected to a new window.Step 3: Now, the candidates will be required to key in their credentials (ID and password) on the login page.Step 4: Download the UPPSC BEO DV 2021 admit card and take its print out for future reference.

The UPPSC BEO 2019 Mains result was declared on February 1, 2021, for the examination held on December 6, 2021, at various examination centres across the nation. A total of 4182 candidates appeared in the exam, out of which 309 candidates succeeded. Out of the total number of qualified candidates, 70 candidates are women.