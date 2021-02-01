UPPSC Block Education Officer 2019 Mains Result Declared at uppsc.up.nic.in; Here is how to check

The result of the Block Education Officer (BEO) Main recruitment exam 2019 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on January 31, Sunday. The results can be checked online at the UPPSC website www.uppsc.up.nic.in. The Main exam was conducted on December 6 last year and a total of 309 candidates have qualified the assessment to move to the next round. The merit list released will give the details of the selected candidates including their name, roll number and category.

However, the date and venue for document verification of the shortlisted candidates have not yet been updated. The candidates have been advised to keep an eye on the updates at the official website.

How to check the result?

Those who have appeared for the examination can follow the below mentioned steps to check UPPSC Block Education Officer 2019 Mains result:

Step1: Go to the official UPPSC website by clicking on- uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will get a link saying ‘List of selected candidates in Block Education Officer Examination-2019’. Click on it.

Step 3: As you will click on the link the merit list in PDF format will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates can now look for their name in the result.

Step 5: At last you can download the result for the future references.

The examination was conducted in two phases. In the first phase, the written examination consisting of objective questions was held. And based on the performance of the written exams candidates were selected for the Mains Exam. There were 120 questions asked in the written exam and were of 300 Marks.

Whereas in the Main (Written) Examination, there were two compulsory papers of 200 marks each. Candidates were provided with a time duration of 3 hours to complete their test. All the questions were mandatory and were divided into three sections.