UPPSC Calendar 2021-22 Released: PCS Prelims in October, Check Dates for Imp Exams

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released a revised schedule for the exams to be conducted in 2021-22. The exam calendar for 2021-22, which was earlier released in January, was revised due to the second wave of covid-19. The new calendar can be downloaded from the official website of UPPSC — uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the latest calendar, the prelims of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2021 will be conducted on October 24. The list contains the dates for 14 examinations.

According to the earlier date sheet, the PCS prelims was scheduled to be held on June 13, but UPPSC released a notification on May 12 announcing the postponement. The notification mentioned that new dates would be released later. As per the new calendar, the commission had to postpone exams dated after March 2021due to the disruption caused by the pandemic. UPPSC also said that further changes are possible in the calendar under special circumstances.

The state commission’s Provincial Civil Services exam, which is notified as Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam, is a recruitment test aimed to fill vacancies under administrative posts such as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Deputy Superintendent of Police among others in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the calendar, Agricultural Services’ prelims is to be held on August 1, and Mains on November 26. The preliminary exam for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) recruitment is to be held on December 5, whereas the mains will be conducted on April 10, 2022.

Other examinations in the list include exams for Government Inter College Lecturer, Staff Nurse, Unani Medical Officer, Principal, Vice-Principal, Assistant Director, Divisional Inspector(Technical), Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO). The dates for the examinations are listed in the released calendar.

