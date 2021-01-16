UPPSC Calendar 2021 Released, Here’s List of Key Dates of All Recruitment Exams

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam calendar for 2021. The UPPSC has released a schedule for as many as 16 recruitment exams to be held this year. According to the calendar released at uppsc.up.nic.in, several exams will also be held for notification published in 2020.

The UPPSC PCS Pre and PCS Main Exams are the main examinations to be held by UPPSC in 2021. The exam are scheduled to be conducted on June 13, 2021, and October 3, 2021, respectively.

The examinations will begin from January 21 with the PCS 2020 main examination. Along with this, the preliminary examination of PCS and Assistant Forest Conservator-Regional Forest Officer 2021 will be held on June 13, 2021.

The Preliminary Examination of Review Officer-Assistant Review Officer will be held on 1 August 2021 and the main examination on 18 December 2021. PCS 2021 will be the main examination from October 3. The Commission has also said to change the examination dates in special circumstances.

Public Service Commission Examination Calendar 2021

PCS-2020 Main Examination: January 21 to 25, 2021

Assistant Conservator-Regional Forest Officer Chief Examination: February 13, 2021

Medical Officer (Screening) Examination: March 21, 2021

Spokesperson State Degree College (Screening) Examination: April 17, 2021

Principal Category 2 / Deputy Principal / Assistant Director (Screening) Examination: May 23, 2021

Combined State Agricultural Services Preliminary Examination: May 30, 2021

PCS 2021 (preliminary) and Assistant Forest Conservator / Regional Forest Officer (preliminary) Examination: June 13, 2021

Spokesperson (Male-Female) State Inter College (Preliminary) Examination: June 20, 2021

Divisional Inspector (Technical) Examination: From July 10, 2021

Unani Medical Officer (Screening) Examination: July 25, 2021

Review Officer / Assistant Review Officer (General Selection - Special Selection etc.) Preliminary Examination: August 1, 2021

PCS 2021 (Main) Examination: October 3, 2021

Assistant Forest Conservator Officer / Regional Forest Officer (Chief) Examination 2020: From October 22, 2021

Combined State Agricultural Services (Main) Examination 2020: From November 13, 2021

Spokesperson, (Male- Female) Government Inter College (Main) Examination 2020: November 4, 2021

Review Officer / Assistant Review Officer (General Selection - Special Selection) Main Examination 2021: December 18, 2021