News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

UPPSC Computer Assistant 2020 Admit Cards Released at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Computer Assistant 2020 admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 20, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
UPPSC Computer Assistant 2020 Admit Cards Released at uppsc.up.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released UPPSC Computer Assistant 2020 admit cards. UPPSC Computer Assistant 2020 exam will be conducted on August 23 from 12 noon to 1.30 pm.

UPPSC Computer Assistant 2020 admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Hall ticket is an important document without which candidates will not be allowed to take UPPSC Computer Assistant 2020 exam. Those appearing for the exam will have to carry two photographs, original ID proof and a photocopy of the ID proof along with UPPSC Computer Assistant 2020 admit card.

How to download UPPSC Computer Assistant 2020 admit cards

Step 1: Go to UPPSC’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: In Activity Dashboard on the homepage, click on the link for Computer Assistant admit card

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code

Step 4: Click on download admit card

Step 5: Hall ticket will appear on screen. Take printout of admit card for appearing in the exam

UPPSC Computer Assistant 2020 admit cards will have information like name, roll number, registration number of the candidate. It will also carry the address of the exam centre.

Candidates should ensure that all the information printed on the hall ticket are correct. If the details mentioned on the admit card does not match with that on the ID proof, then candidates may not be allowed to take the exam. If they find any error, they should contact the UPPSC to get it corrected as soon as possible.

