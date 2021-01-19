UPPSC Issues Marksheet and Cut Off for RO/ARO 2017 and Combined/Upper Subordinate 2018 Exams

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Prayagraj today issued mark sheets and cut-offs for two examinations - Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) 2017 and Combined/Upper Subordinate 2018, also known as PCS exam. Candidates who appeared for these exams can visit the official site at uppsc.up.nic.in/CandidateHomePage.html to view their mark sheets.

Link to both the results is available on the website’s homepage under the ‘Activity Dashboard’ section.

To directly view Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) 2017 result, click on uppsc.up.nic.in/MARKSHEET.ASPX

For viewing the results, candidates will have to fill in their registration details including registration number and date of birth. They need to enter your details same as entered in the application form and click on the ‘Proceed’ button to view the result. The result window will be available till January 25, 2021.

UPPSC RO/ARO 2017 Prelims Exam result was announced on December 14, 2018, in which 15,342 qualified and later appeared for the Main exam. A total of 3,39,632 candidates appeared for the prelims exam conducted on April 8, 2018. UPPSC RO, ARO prelims exam comprises two papers - General Studies and General Hindi. The duration of the exam is two hours.

Meanwhile, UPPSC also released its 2021 Exams Calendar on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the schedule, January 21, 2021, is the date for UPPCS Mains 2020 exam, while the ACF/RFO exam 2020 will be held on February 13, 2021.

The examinations for various other state-level administrative posts including Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Conservator Recruitment Exam (Mains)-2021 will be conducted from February 13, 2021; Officer/Adhishan Adhikari (Screening) Exam-2020 is scheduled on March 21 while the commission will conduct Lecturer in State Degree Colleges (Screening) Examination-2020 on April 17.