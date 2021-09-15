UPPSC Issues Revised Notification for Polytechnic Recruitment 2018, Apply for 1370 Vacancies

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued revised notification for Polytechnic Recruitment 2018 today on September 15. In January 2018, the recruitment drive was announced for 1261 vacancies of Principal and Lecturer posts in state polytechnic institutions under the technical education department (diploma sector) of the state government. However, the recruitment process was cancelled due to amendments in the prescribed rules for the aforesaid posts by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Now, the commission is likely to begin the application process for the recruitment drive.

The commission has now re-issued the notification for as many as 1370 vacancies for various posts including principal, workshop superintendent, librarian and lecturer. Out of the total vacancies, 13 seats are available for the principal, 1254 for lecturers in various subjects, 16 seats for superintendent of workshops and 87 posts for librarian.

The online application is expected to begin soon and conclude on October 12. The written examinations are expected to be conducted on December 12.

UPPSC polytechnic recruitment 2021: Eligibility

To apply for the mentioned posts, the candidates must hold a degree in engineering with at least 55 per cent passing marks. The age limit to apply for the job of principal is 35 to 50 years, while for other posts, the candidate should be between 21 and 40 years. The selection will be done on the basis of a competitive written exam. The students willing to apply for the same will be required to register themselves on the official website after the online application process begins for UPPSC polytechnic various posts recruitment 2021.

The aspirants are advised to go through the detailed advertisement, eligibility criteria, application process and other important details before proceeding to UPPSC polytechnic various posts application form. The detailed advertisement will be issued on the UPPSC official portal uppsc.up.nic.in. The aspirants are advised to keep visiting the official portal for more updates on UPPSC polytechnic recruitment 2018.

