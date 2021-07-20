UPPSC Nurse Recruitment 2021: Check Steps to Register for 3012 Vacancies

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online application process for staff nurse and sister grade 2 recruitment 2021 on its official website. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3,012 vacancies out of which 2671 positions are available for female applicants.

Interested candidates meeting all the prescribed eligibility criteria can submit their application in online mode on or before August 16. The selected candidates will be appointed at the state medical and training department, state medical and health service, and King George Medical University (KGMU).

UPPSC nurse recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Minimum educational requirement: Applicants must have passed high school examination with science or equivalent from any recognised board. They should also possess a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or BSc Degree in Nursing registrable with the UP Nurses and Midwives Council. The candidates with diplomas in psychiatry or have a registration certificate from UP Nurses and Midwives Council as nurse can also apply for this post.

Age limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not exceed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2021.

UPPSC nurse recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC

Step 2: Next, go to the notification tab available on the left side of the homepage

Step 3: Click on the application link provided against staff nurse recruitment 2021

Step 4: Now go for registration and fill in all the mandatory details

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit and take a printout of the UPPSC Staff nurse application form for future reference

UP Nurse recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will be recruited on the basis of a written exam of 85 marks. Candidates working on a contract basis in the Medical and Health Services Department, Uttar Pradesh, will be awarded 15 additional marks.

