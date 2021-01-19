UPPSC PCS 2019 Interview Call Letter Available at uppsc.up.nic.in

On January 18, 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the release of the interview call letter for the recruitment of several posts including Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO).

The interview call letter is available on the official website http://uppsc.up.nic.in/. The UPPSC PCS 2019 candidates who have successfully cleared the main exams are going to be interviewed between January 28 to February 4. UPPSC PCS 2019 candidates will be asked to appear for the interview in two shifts. The detailed schedule of the UPPSC PCS 2019 interview can be found in the notification available on the website.

http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1696

The UPPSC 2019 interview call letter can be downloaded by the successful candidates by taking the following steps:

Step 1: Enterthe name of the official website of UPPSC http://uppsc.up.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage under ‘Activity Dashboard,’ you will find the link to download the UPPSC 2019 interview call letter. Click on the same

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter the details that are required to access the UPPSC 2019 interview call letter. Click on Validate details

Step 4: The UPPSC 2019 interview call letter will get opened

Step 5: Download the call letter and save it for future reference

The results of the UPPSC PCS 2019 were declared on December 23 by the commission. UPPSC has called as many as 811 candidates to fill in 388 positions. Through this exam, posts in Group A and Group B are filled. They had taken exams in Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj between September 22 to September 26.

The UPPSC PCS recruitment is done on the basis of three exams namely prelims, mains and interview.

The candidates of the UPPSC PCS 2019 exam should come with the documents required for appearing in the interview. If the candidates do not have proper documents, they will not be allowed to appear for the interview.