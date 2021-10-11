UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021 for Preliminary Exam Released on uppsc.up.nic.in

Candidates who successfully registered their candidature for the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary exam 2021, can now download the admit card released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The UPPSC PCS prelims admit card has been made available on uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can log in on the official website using their application number to download the admit card. The preliminary exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on October 24.

UPPSC admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official UPPSC website

Step 2: On the home page, click on the tab “Download Admit Card”

Step 3: Enter login credentials - Registration No., Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), Gender and Enter Verification Code

Step 4: The UPPSC 2021 admit card will appear on the screen. Click on the “Download Admit Card" button

Step 5: Carefully check and verify all the details

Step 6: Download UPPSC PCS admit card 2021 and take a print out for future use.

UPPSC admit card 2021: What to check

— Candidate’s name, registration number, roll number

— Candidate’s Father/Husband’s Name

— Category and Gender

— Date of Birth

— Candidate’s scanned photograph and signature

— Application Number and Centre code

— Exam shift

— Exam day guidelines

— COVID-19 guidelines

— Time of the UPPSC PCS prelims exam and the reporting time

— Exam centre address

UPPSC admit card 2021: Exam pattern

UPPSC PCS will be MCQ-based and will be conducted in 31 districts across the state. Those who clear the prelims round have to appear later for mains and then the interview round. The prelims exams will be held in two shifts: 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The paper will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The paper-II of the prelims exam is a qualifying paper with the minimum passing marks fixed at 33 per cent. The marks obtained in paper-I of the exam will decide the candidate’s merit. Those who clear the prelims will be allowed to sit for the mains.

