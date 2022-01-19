UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Deferred Due to Covid-19, to be Held in March

Amidst the rising Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the proposed Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) main exam 2022. The exam that was going to happen from 28 to 31 January 2022 has been will now be conducted from March 23 to 27.

The decision to postpone the UP PCS Main exam has been taken due to the increasing cases of corona infection, as per the official notice. The move come after several UPPSC aspirants were demanding to postponement of the main examination, citing rise in Covid cases.

Read|Postpone UPSC Civil Services Main Exam, Candidates Demand Amid Spike in Covid Cases

As per the students, the majority of the candidates have to travel to other cities to take the exams. Travelling amid high Covid-19 cases, staying at hotels will put their lives at risk, they claim.

The aspirants had also taken to Twitter to put forth their demands. “With the surge in covid cases & partial lockdown, please consider rescheduling the scheduled UPSC mains exams which stretch for 10 days duration. Many students need to travel to the nearest capital city to write exams, accommodation & travel concerning," said one Twitter user.

In the preliminary examination of PCS 2021, 7688 candidates were declared successful for the main examination. The exam which is three hours have compulsory subjects which include General Hindi and an Essay of 150 marks each and four papers of general studies carrying 200 marks each. Apart from this, candidates will have to attempt two additional optional subjects of 150 marks each. Once the admit cards are out in March, here are the following things that the candidates must look for.

UPPSC admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official UPPSC website

Step 2: On the home page, click on the tab “Download Admit Card”

Step 3: Enter login credentials - Registration No., Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), Gender and Enter Verification Code

Step 4: The UPPSC 2021 admit card will appear on the screen. Click on the “Download Admit Card" button

Step 5: Carefully check and verify all the details

Step 6: Download UPPSC PCS admit card 2021 and take a print out for future use.

UPPSC admit card 2021: What to check

— Candidate’s name, registration number, roll number

— Candidate’s Father/Husband’s Name

— Category and Gender

— Date of Birth

— Candidate’s scanned photograph and signature

— Application Number and Centre code

— Exam shift

— Exam day guidelines

— COVID-19 guidelines

— Time of the UPPSC PCS prelims exam and the reporting time

— Exam centre address

UPPSC admit card 2021: Exam pattern

UPPSC PCS will be MCQ-based and will be conducted in 31 districts across the state. Those who clear the prelims round have to appear later for mains and then the interview round. The prelims exams will be held in two shifts: 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The paper will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The paper-II of the prelims exam is a qualifying paper with the minimum passing marks fixed at 33 per cent. The marks obtained in paper-I of the exam will decide the candidate’s merit. Those who clear the prelims will be allowed to sit for the mains.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.