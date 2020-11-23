UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Results Declared at uppsc.up.nic.in; Details

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the PCS Prelims 2020 results on Monday, November 23. The UPPSC PCS Result 2020 can now be checked at the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary examination as well as the Assistant Conservator of Forest / Range Forest Officer Exam 2020 can check the results by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the browser of choice and visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, there will be a link that reads ‘Result of PCS Pre Exam 2020 and ACF/RFO Pre Exam 2020 link’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will see a notice along with a list of roll numbers. The roll numbers mentioned are of those candidates who have been shortlisted

Step 4: Search for your roll number to know if you have qualified the exam

A total of 5393 candidates have qualified the UPPSC PCS Pre 2020 examination, while 180 candidates have successfully cleared the ACF/ RFO Preliminary Exam 2020. The commission will be issuing a separate release that will mention further instructions for the qualified candidates. This will be for those who are appearing for the UPPSC PCS Mains exam 2020. UPPSC secretary, Jagdish, has said that qualified candidates must ensure that they undertake the necessary action as specified in it, as the results are conditional.

This year, a total of 5,95,696 candidates had registered for the preliminary exams, out of which 3,14,699 candidates appeared on the day of the exam. The exams were held on October 11, at 1282 centres. The scheduled exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift started at 9:30 am and ended at 11:30 am and the second shift was from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

The districts where the exams were conducted included Prayagraj, Agra, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Mirzapur, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Varanasi and Mathura.