UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Revised Results for Labour Enforcement, Child Development Project Officers Declared

The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 revised results for Labour Enforcement Officer and Child Development Project Officer has been declared. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the PCS Prelims 2020 revised results a few days after announcing the original results for the examination. Candidates can check the revised result at the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The state government decided to release a revised result for the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Labour Enforcement Officer and Child Development Project Officer after some anomalies owing to technical reasons were reported in the previous result. The earlier declared results now stand cancelled, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

UPPSC PCS revised result 2020: how to check -

Step 1: Visit at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link that reads, ‘REVISED LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN P.C.S. (PRE.) EXAM 2020 FOR GROUP 4 (LABOUR ENFORCEMENT OFFICER) AND GROUP 5 (CHILD DEVELOPMENT PROJECT OFFICER)’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page along with a list of roll numbers of shortlisted candidates

Step 4: Search for your roll number to know if you have qualified the exam

Step 5: You can also download the list and save it for future reference

The original results, which were declared on November 21, had shortlisted 5,393 candidates. However, the revised result for UPPSC PCS 2020 for the Labour Enforcement Officer and Child Development Project Officer has selected 5,535 candidates.

All the shortlisted candidates will now be required to sit for UPPSC Mains 2020 exam for the Labour Enforcement Officer and Child Development Project Officer.